Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons has reportedly informed the team he does not plan to report to training camp next month and wants a trade.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s reporter, Keith Pompey says Simmons informed co-managing partner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers of his decision of not wanting to return to the Sixers team during a meeting in Los Angeles last week.

The Sixers have been trying to trade Simmons for the second time since December as his value to the team had significantly gone down.

A Western Conference executive mentions bad blood between Ben and the Sixers and says, “Think about three months ago when the Sixers are willing to give up Ben Simmons. You are like, ‘Let’s see what we have to do to get him,’” said a Western Conference executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Now, the difference is Ben Simmons says he refuses to play for the Sixers. He wants to go to three California teams. There’s so much bad blood between him and the team.”

Ben Simmons has four seasons and $147 million remaining on his contract and is well prepared to accept the consequences of a fine for not reporting to training.

