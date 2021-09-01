Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Gives Back To Her Old Elementary School

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B Gives Back To Her Old Elementary School

Cardi B has no problem putting on for her city in a big way especially when it comes to the kids! The ‘Up’ rapper teamed up with Reebok to gift the entire student body from her childhood elementary school with brand new backpacks loaded with school supplies. The Bronx rapper just dropped her latest collection, Let Me Be… In My World, with Reebok and sent the school 500 special back-to-school gifts.

In addition to the giveback, Cardi and Reebok will be helping the staff at the school implement Reebok’s BOKS program (Build Our Success) learning initiative to assist students with getting up and moving at least 45 minutes per school day with fitness inspired activities.

Elton John Dropping Album Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder + More

Elton John just announced he is releasing a new album called the ‘The Lockdown Sessions.’ The legendary singer shared that he never really intended on making another album, as he was previously on his Farewell Tour before the pandemic, but that over the last 18 months he collaborated with so many amazing artist:

The unreleased tracks on The Lockdown Sessions include ‘Always Love You,’ featuring Nicki Minaj and ‘High’ featuring Young Thug. Peep the album’s full tracklist and cover here. The Lockdown Sessions drop Oct 22 2021.

