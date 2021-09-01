One-Time New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Loses His EP Gig With That Show and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

After stepping down as the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’ shortly after being picked for that role, Mike Richards is now gone from that show and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ altogether.
Richards is out as executive producer of the popular and legendary syndicated show as of Aug. 31. The change took effect immediately, according to Buzzfeed News and The New York Times.
Sony EVP Suzanne Prete issued a statement announcing Richards’ departure.
This ends the saga that has been plaguing ‘Jeopardy!’ for several weeks since Richards was named the show’s new host.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Richards has served as the show’s executive producer since 2020. He hosted a handful of episodes following Trebek’s death last November and was named the show’s permanent daytime host on Aug. 11.
Neither gig ended up lasting to long as Richards was EP for only a year or more and he was only hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ for one day and five episodes of taping as he ended his on-air gig nine days after getting the gig.
So what lead to the spectacular downfall of the extremely brief stint of who was supposed to be the late Alex Trebek’s successor?
A lot of backstage drama and bad behavior:
In the days after he was named the host, Richards’ past came under scrutiny, including a workplace discrimination lawsuit that was levied against him during his time as a producer on “The Price is Right.”
It only gets worse from there:
About a week after he was named the host, The Ringer published a report detailing sexist remarks Richards made on a podcast he hosted between 2013 and 2014.
He felt that one-piece swimsuits made “women look ‘frumpy and overweight.’” He even asked his female co-host if she had taken nude photos of herself.
The name of the podcast was called “The Randumb Show.” It truly lived up to the “dumb” part of the name and program.
In the end, all of those incidents have costed Richards not one, but the two jobs he was to have for the upcoming fall season.
Actress Mayim Bialik of ‘Blossom’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame is handing hosting duties for the time being until a new permanent host is selected.
Those five episodes with Richards as host is still planning to air as of right now on the week of Sept. 13.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin Winter and Getty Images
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy1 of 20
2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood2 of 20
3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show3 of 20
4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles4 of 20
5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session5 of 20
6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now"6 of 20
7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book7 of 20
8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner8 of 20
9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight9 of 20
10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes10 of 20
11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife11 of 20
12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family12 of 20
13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion13 of 20
14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating14 of 20
15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant15 of 20
16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock16 of 20
17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams17 of 20
18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore18 of 20
19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show19 of 20
20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew"20 of 20
One-Time New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Loses His EP Gig With That Show and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com