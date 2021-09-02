What’s The Deal With Those Bishop Sycamore T-Shirts?

A mysterious high school out of Columbus, Ohio that was blown out during a televised high school football game has been making the round in the media.
Unfortunately for the “school,” a lot of it is not good.
Bishop Sycamore High School, the one with no actual address and a working website at the moment, has become the subject of scrutiny after getting blown out live on ESPN.
The irony is that Bishop Sycamore is now seeing different brands producing t-shirts and sweatshirts along other gear mentioning the soon-to-be infamous “school.”
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Companies currently producing what could be described as “ironic” Bishop Sycamore gear include Barstool Sports, BreakingT, Tee Shirt Palace, Tees For Sports and Moteefe, as well as a various assortment of options on Etsy.
It’s safe to say that Bishop Sycamore is becoming more of a punchline since the “school” has become a lot more notorious.
So how did the scandal even unfold in the first place?
The “mostly online” Columbus-based school first made headlines on Sunday during their game against IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. During the nationally televised contest, which IMG Academy won 58-0, ESPN broadcasters noted that they couldn’t confirm Bishop Sycamore’s claim that its roster included several Division 1 prospects.
Since then, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has called for the investigation of the school and for the Ohio Department of Education to look into the matter.
Bishop Sycamore has also lost a lot of opponents, including St. Edward High School in Lakewood, as games are being cancelled left and right.
Things appear to be getting worse for the “school.”
It doesn’t look like it will get any easier for the team that should have never been on ESPN in the first place.
Don’t be surprised though if shows like ‘SNL,’ ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ find ways to poke fun at Bishop Sycamore.
Click here to read more.
Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle
HHW Gaming: EA Announces The Return of NCAA College Football, Student Athletes Likeness Will Not Be Used
HOLY SHIT ITS HAPPENING!!!! https://t.co/BKLxSwDfDz— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 2, 2021
I don't think NCAA Football is coming back any time especially soon, until the powers that be in college sports create a mechanism to let players share the money. But this formalizes something EA's been pretty clear about for a while under the surface: they're ready to roll— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 2, 2021
Also, it's notable that "EA Sports College Football" is not the same thing as "EA Sports NCAA Football" https://t.co/NuSra0bIMF— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 2, 2021
are the players getting any money or what https://t.co/iXXTvPY7yx— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 2, 2021
NCAA Football coming back 🎮 ???— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 2, 2021
MOOD: pic.twitter.com/qjee42HYpB
Nah NCAA Football back pic.twitter.com/MNgg8QtXKR— 🥷🏾 (@RiqRuler) February 2, 2021
Everyone hearing the news about a new NCAA Football game: pic.twitter.com/YlKyuLD21j— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
EA ARE BRINGING BACK NCAA FOOTBALL, THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/d0rn8zrBI0— Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) February 2, 2021
When you get to play NCAA Football again @BRGaming pic.twitter.com/OmOkVwnxtN— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021
Mission accomplished ✅ @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/pVz8YxQVzv— ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2021
EA Sports after bringing back NCAA Football video games pic.twitter.com/InJLO1Et3Y— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 2, 2021
NCAA FOOTBALL VIDEO GAME BACK pic.twitter.com/m0NVmvxHQb— kyle (@knicks_tape99) February 2, 2021
"Are you ever going to buy Madden again now that NCAA Football is back?"— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 2, 2021
Me:https://t.co/udOzOvM7Jt
What’s The Deal With Those Bishop Sycamore T-Shirts? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com