93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Former Washington Wizards All-Star point guard, John Wall is holding his annual Back to School Backpack giveaway this Saturday, September 4th.

This year’s annual event is in partnership with The Goodman League, which is “the best summer league in the country.” The John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF) and The Goodman League are inviting you to “Meet us “Inside Da Gates” on 9/4 from 12pm -5pm” as they give out 200 JWFF back to school kits! This is a first come, first served event so don’t miss it!

It’s great to see that despite Wall now being a Houston Rocket, he remains connected to the DMV! Take a look at one of his previous Back to School Giveaways below…

John Wall Family Foundation Back To School Backpack Giveaway Happening This Weekend In DC was originally published on praisedc.com