STREAMED: Drake Finally Unleashes “Certified Lover Boy,” Bobby Shmurda Marks Comeback With “No Time For Sleep,” + More

Drake — Certified Lover Boy

After teasing Certified Lover Boy for quite some time — and after launching a massive billboard campaign in anticipation of the record — Drake finally unveils his newest album.

The 21-song LP features an array of celebrated guests, including JAY-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Future. Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Project Pat, TEMS, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross also pop up on the album.

Noah “40” Shebib, Masego, Supah Mario, Jahaan Sweet, WondaGurl, and OZ are among the LP’s producers. Cardo, Nineteen85, and Bink! also are among those who lend their production to the new 6 God offering.

Drizzy spoke about the project in a blurb for Apple Music in which he called the LP “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.” He also dedicated the release to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr.

Bobby Shmurda — “No Time For Sleep”

Coming off a welcome home celebration, Bobby Shmurda finally unveils some of the new material he’s been crafting. Fresh off his “Tata (Remix)” collaboration with Eladio Carrion, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee, the “Hot” rapper returns with “No Time for Sleep.”

Produced by Tweek Tune, AmDesp, and Vito, “No Time for Sleep” features a boastful Bobby going off about his status and his recent activities. “I’ma show you, I’m a dog, b / She only like me ‘cause I’m flossy,” he raps on the track. “I’m on the jet having orgies / Fuck what you saw, G.”

Directed by Denity, the visual for “No Time for Sleep” is a dark and gun-filled clip. In it, Shmurda is dressed in all black, holding weapons, surrounded by women and fire. At the center of it all, Bobby delivers his signature dance moves while rapping for the camera.

Listen to “No Time for Sleep” and watch the visual below.

Meek Mill f. Lil Uzi Vert — “Blue Notes 2”

It’s a Philadelphia celebration for Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert as the Philly titans join forces on the former’s new single, “Blue Notes 2.”

With Nick Papz and Xander on the production, Meek takes his pen out to rhyme about his come up and his revelations on success. “How would you feel / When you so lit that you can’t tell if the love real?” he asks on the track. “If I can’t tell you nothing, I’ll tell you how thugs feel.”

For his part, Lil Uzi Vert breaks down some expensive matters. “I got an expensive chain,” he brags. “He got drug money, that’s an expensive game / I got an expensive shooter, he got expensive aim / You know it’s Lil Uzi, that’s an expensive name.”

Meek comes back in for some more reflections on his rise to success. “I was chasing millions when they said I couldn’t / I was hard-headed, I didn’t listen,” he recalls. “Kind of glad that I never did / Now we all made it out the trenches.”

Director Kid Art and co-director Meek handle the song’s visual accompaniment. The rapid-paced clip features Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill riding bikes, popping wheelies, and hanging with friends. The cinematic clip also includes plenty of fire, action, danger, and a cameo from Fabolous.

Listen to “Blue Notes 2” below.

Kanye West — Donda

Kanye West’s new album Donda has been out for a few days now. After teasing the LP with arena-filled listening sessions, the highly-anticipated project appeared on an off-cycle Sunday.

Coming in at a whopping 27-songs, Donda features an array of guest appearances, including JAY-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, and more. Kid Cudi, Jay Electronica, Roddy Ricch, and more lend their voices as well.

Yeezy got some assistance on the production tip as well. Mike Dean, 88-Keys, Dem Jointz, DJ Khalil, and 30 Roc are among the musicians on the high-profile album’s production squad.

The much-buzzed-about release didn’t come without some controversy. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy were among the artists upset with Kanye when their guest appearances didn’t make the final cut.

Shortly after the album’s release, Kanye claimed that the project dropped without his consent. “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album,” he wrote on Instagram.

Stream the current version of Donda below.

