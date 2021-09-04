Drake Chose Not To #MuteRKelly By Giving Him Writing Credit On New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

There have been two specific topics of discussion in the music industry recently that both feel nearly impossible to avoid: the current sex abuse trial for canceled crooner R. Kelly and the highly-anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy, by current rap king Drake.
In a weird twist of events, Drizzy somehow managed to intertwine his ever-growing rap career with the declining legacy of Kellz with just one simple writing credit.
Some fans who tuned in to CLB were quick to notice that Drake sampled R. Kelly on a standout track titled “TSU.” While the interpolation isn’t anything close to being a feature, or any kind of vocal rip at that, Drake’s new song does in fact borrow the same intro that Kelly uses in the music video for his 1998 single “Half On A Baby.”
As a result, not only does Kelly receive a writing credit on the song but will also expectedly receive royalty checks for contributing to an album that’s currently breaking streaming records everywhere.
Many could argue that the sample, which is more or less rain sound effects with an orchestra in the background, isn’t exactly a co-sign of Kellz defamed artistry. Still, the fact that a man currently on trial for the sexual abuse of underage girls, boys and adult women forced into his sick form of imprisonment could possibly eat well based off an ill-placed sample on a global hit album is unsettling to say the least.
Take a look at both tracks below, listen for the similarities, and let us know if you think Drake was wrong for incorporating R. Kelly on Certified Lover Boy in any way or are people blowing this out of proportion due their rightful distaste for Kellz:
