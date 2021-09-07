News
HomeNews

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

The drugs are rarely used in the same scenes and affect the body very differently, so why is this even a thing?

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
fentanyl-laced-cocaine

Source: Stefano Madrigali / Getty

Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.

Warnings have been issued all over the country about spikes in overdoses due to this lethal combination. The drugs are rarely used in the same scenes and affect the body very differently, so why is this even a thing?

What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or cancer patients. The Schedule II drug can also be used as a part of anesthesia to help reduce pain after surgery. Overdosing on the drug can cause respiratory failure, a coma, permanent brain damage, or death. Its potency is estimated to be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Because the opioid is so strong, a small amount could cause an overdose.

Fentanyl is also highly addictive and cheap to produce, which makes it an enticing option for drug dealers looking to stretch their product. It is frequently sold on the black market as powder, small candies, eye droppers, nasal sprays, or in pill form made to mimic other prescription opioids. It’s also commonly mixed with heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Why is fentanyl being laced with cocaine?

Why would drug dealers lace their cocaine with fentanyl and risk the lives of their clients? It doesn’t seem like very good business logic if you kill your customer, but for long time heroin users the drug may not be as deadly. Since heroin users have built up a tolerance for opioids, they frequently seek the drug as an alternative. Drug dealers then add fentanyl to their supply, often using it to stretch the more expensive heroin. Some researchers believe many dealers are creating these drug cocktails in their homes; They are not licensed or trained in using the extremely dangerous drugs and accidents happen. White powders are mixed with white powders and neither the dealer nor the consumer knows what they’re getting. Other researchers suspect dealers may also be unknowingly buying the cocaine already laced. This scenario is harder to monitor due to the black market’s ability to hide their networks.

“We’re seeing the usual cocaine users,” said Dina Kharieh, co-director of programs at St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction in the Bronx during an interview with NPR. “We’re also seeing heroin users who probably don’t have access to their usual supply, maybe due to COVID.”

These two types of users are completely different in their drug use. This suggests many cocaine users have no idea they are getting fentanyl. According to the NIDA, there were 70,630 reported drug overdose deaths in 2019, almost 40,000 primarily involving fentanyl. That number looks to rise in 2021 and beyond as dealers look to get richer and addicts look to get higher. The problem is the average cocaine user never asked for any of this, but they will be the ones who suffer the most.

SEE ALSO: 

50 Cent Accused Of Using Michael K. Williams’ Death To Promote His ‘Raising Kanan’ TV Show

Suspected Drug Overdose After Michael K. Williams Is Found Dead With ‘Heroin On The Kitchen Table’

Bill Tompkins Kassav Archive

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

75 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4206509" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. | Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 11, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Michael K. Williams, the veteran character actor who rose to fame playing the role of Omar Little, a drug dealer-robbing and openly gay street gangster in the award-winning drama, “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6. He was 54. There were no immediate reports of what may have caused Williams to die. However, the Post, citing unnamed sources, also reported that “Williams was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose” when he was found “with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table.” Authorities reportedly suspect Williams died of a fatal drug overdose. Aside from achieving widespread success from “The Wire,” Williams — a Brooklyn native — also starred in numerous movies as well as other cable TV dramas, such as “Boardwalk Empire,” in which he portrayed gangster Chalky White on HBO. Williams also received critical acclaim for his role in HBO’s recent sci-fi series, “Lovecraft County.” According to his IMDB page, Williams was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and “Boardwalk Empire” won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Many of Williams’ roles focused on the Black experience, for better and, as evidenced by his infamous Omar Little character on “The Wire,” for worse. That may or may have not been by design for Williams, who, notably, away from the bright lights participated in a docuseries for Vice that brought attention to the juvenile justice system in America. Williams also did his part to address the pandemic, including stepping up to ensure at-risk youth in New York City have employment opportunities amid the public health crisis. Last year, Williams joined forces with the nonprofit organization NYC Together to launch a campaign to help fund a summer program that will employ Black and Latinx youth in New York City. Through the initiative, NYC Together will work with community-based organizations, health experts and law enforcement officials to create and identify job opportunities that are connected to addressing COVID-19. “With all the city budget cuts gutting all the opportunities for kids in my community to have something to do or to earn a couple of dollars to take care of themselves and sometimes even their families over the summer, I’m afraid this year might be worse,” Williams said in a video posted on Twitter. “Money is freedom and money will help ease the burden on their parents to pay for things like food, medicine and all other costs that come with this COVID outbreak.”   Born Michael Kenneth Williams in Brooklyn on Nov. 22, 1966, the man who would eventually achieve massive success as an actor actually got his start in show business as a dancer at the age of 22. He appeared in music videos and was a backup dancer during a tour for Madonna and George Michael before trying to make it as an actor. After being cast in plays and other theater productions, Williams was cast as Omar Little after winning the role following a single audition in the early 2000s, according to The Wire. The character of Omar Little was an openly gay street gangster who gained respect and fear by robbing drug dealers in Baltimore. Williams portrayed Little for three seasons of “The Wire” before the character succumbed to the same perils of street life that the character personified. Williams bore a signature scar across his face that he said he got in a bar fight. Williams’ first acting role was in the 1996 film, “Bullet,” which starred the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who hand-picked the actor without having even met him. As far as playing an openly gay character in “The Wire,” Williams said he had no problem with it. “I’m a character actor, I always look for challenges,” Williams said about playing the role of a homosexual. Williams added later: “When I read Omar, I didn’t look at it and say, ‘Why does he have to be gay?’ I said, ‘Oh, this is it. He’s a homo. That’s what I need.’ I took it as a blessing. The minute I read Omar on that paper, I embraced all of him. I never regretted any of it. I fell in love with him on the paper when I read the breakdown, before I even read a script.” Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close