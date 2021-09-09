She’s Expecting! Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Pregnancy

CLOSE
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!
People! Magazine confirmed that Lawrence, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The Oscar-winning actress and Maroney, a 37-year-old art dealer were married in October 2019 in Rhode Island after dating for more than a year.
No word on the due date but congrats to Lawrence and Maroney and we hope for a safe pregnancy!
Source | People! Magazine
