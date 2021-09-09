Beyoncé & Jay-Z Use Their New Tiffany & Co. Partnership To Create A $2 Million Scholarship For HBCUs

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

When superstar power couple Beyoncé & Jay-Z put their co-sign on anything, they usually do things big and with meaning.

The Carters’ recently-announced deal with iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co. garnered reactions both from a positive perspective and on the negative side as well, but the latest announcement to come from the new partnership is definitely on the side of good if you happen to support and/or attend a HBCU.

As an extension on the campaign’s “ABOUT LOVE” theme, Bey and Jay worked alongside Tiffany & Co. to present the Love Scholarship program in conjunction with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Read up more on how the Love Scholarship will operate and which HBCUs will be able to benefit from the activation, via CNN:

“Tiffany & Co. has pledge $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at the following small private and select state schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

‘We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” Dr. Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University said in a statement. “Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.’”

Although we’d love to see this extend to a wider group of HBCUs, the fact that even one is being considered to receive such a generous donation is a blessing in itself. Props to The Carters as per usual!

According to the official press release, students must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet all eligibility requirements. This scholarship supports incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history and communications. Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance. Award sizes will range per student, based upon need. Online applications will open at each participating school on Friday, September 10 and close on Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 PM EST.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Use Their New Tiffany & Co. Partnership To Create A $2 Million Scholarship For HBCUs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com