Promised Billions In Funding, HBCUs Get Short End of Stick In New Budget Proposal

Proposed HBCU investments have been slashed in a recent House Education Committee proposal. A part of the upcoming budget reconciliation process, the committee shaped a bill that falls short on promises to HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.
Tasked with bringing President Biden’s proposals to reality, the committee shaped a proposal cutting significant funds from HBCUs. Instead of funds set aside for HBCUs, the schools will have to apply for a small pool of competitive grants. Given the lack of support staff and resources compared to other schools, HBCUs could be at a disadvantage.
Inside Higher Ed reported the proposed budget includes $1.45 billion in institutional aid from 2022 to 2026 for HBCUs, tribal colleges, and minority-serving institutions. While it’s a larger investment than made previously, it’s nowhere near the billions promised to HBCUs alone.
The proposed budget includes $2 billion to improve research and development infrastructure at minority-serving institutions and create a tuition assistance grant to support low-income students attending minority-serving institutions, tribal colleges and universities, and HBCUs.
Leaders with the United Negro College Fund expressed disappointment with the proposed changes. Last week, the organization said that with the right changes, the budget could be transformational for HBCUs.
“This is the commitment on which we stand as we work to ensure HBCUs are kept whole in this reconciliation process,” Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF. “We also hope for a more generous allocation as any effort to reduce funding to HBCUs is insensitive to summer of racial realization we experienced just a year ago.”
But Murray expressed confidence in committee Chairman Rep. Bobby Scott and HBCU Caucus Co-chair Rep.Alma Adams to “win the day as they fight for our institutions, like usual.”
The new proposal also doesn’t mention funds to help crumbling infrastructure and capital investments at the schools.
Other proposals thought to benefit Black students, like the increase in Pell grant, were scaled back. Biden proposed an initial increase of $1,800 in the first year. The House Education Committee’s reconciliation bill proposes an increase of $400 in the fiscal year 2022. Additional increases were proposed for subsequent years.
But there are other aspects of the plan that could benefit Black students, including universal free community college. Nearly 20 percent of first-time community college students are Black.
See Also:
‘Engines Of Opportunity’: The White House Celebrates HBCU Week
ESPN Dragged For Cutting HBCU Bands Halftime Show On Nationally Televised Black College Football Game
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Promised Billions In Funding, HBCUs Get Short End of Stick In New Budget Proposal was originally published on newsone.com