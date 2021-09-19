Niecy Nash’s Hollywood Glam Look Is What The Emmys Red Carpet Needed

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash is heading to the 2021 Emmy Awards in an all-black look and she looks absolutely beautiful! The 51-year-old actress posted up on the ‘Gram before heading out to the annual awards ceremony in a super sexy, curve-hugging Chiara Boni La Petite Robe black dress. The dress showed off Niecy’s best assets and flowed out right below her knees to give her a subtle yet gorgeous train. She paired the look with pearl necklaces including a gorgeous Chanel necklace that fit her look perfectly. She wore her hair in big, old Hollywood glams curls and wore a soft beat on her face which only enhanced her natural beauty. Check out the gorgeous look below.

The Claws star also took to Instagram to show us her glam prep, posting a video with her hairstylist as she got ready for the night. “Guys, I’m heading to the Emmys,” she said in a video while her hairstylist put the finishing touches on her locs.

She then gave us the big reveal on her IG page, sharing her Hollywood glam-inspired look from all angles, and even giving us a few selfies with some of her celeb friends (and Emmy’s attendees) such as Terri Vaughn, Tichina Arnold, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Think it’s safe to say that Niecy is absolutely the queen of the Emmys as she always shows up as one of the best dressed of the night! As she prepared to unveil her look for tonight, she took to IG earlier today to remind us of her past Emmys looks that still live rent-free in our minds. Both looks were designed by Christian Siriano and featured a side train, which Niecy said she loves. “These are two of my favorite Emmy looks from @csiriano I love a side train and a bob,” she captioned the photo.

We honestly can’t even decide which one we love the best because Niecy absolutely is killing it in all three looks! Beauties, which Emmys look is your fave?

