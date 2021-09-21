She Got Game: Malika Andrews Is The Host Of ESPN’s New Daily NBA Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Malika Andrews‘ star continues to rise at ESPN, with news that the star NBA reporter is the host of a brand new daily show dedicated to the league, replacing The Jump formerly hosted by embattled reporter Rachel Nichols.

The news was announced on Monday (September 20) through ESPN’s PR department. The new show will be called NBA Today, and it will replace The Jump beginning on October 18.

The Jump is currently featuring a rotating crew of hosts after Nichols became embroiled in controversy over a leaked phone conversation where she questioned the merit of now NBC Sports anchor and host, Maria Taylor, as a “diversity hire.” She would be later demoted from hosting The Jump and ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NBA Finals. The Jump’s last episode will air on Friday, October 8th. Andrews shared the official tweet announcing NBA Today through her own Twitter account with excitement, writing “Let’s do this!”

David Roberts, the new senior vice president at ESPN who has been busy overseeing the transitions, said this of Andrews’ new role: “Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game.” In a follow-up statement regarding the announcement, she said: “It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA – a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world. Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.” Andrews, who was a major fixture on The Jump for years, will be joined on the new studio show by fellow alums such as Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogumwike, Vince Carter and ESPN reporters Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski among other guests.

NBA Today will air Mondays through Fridays at 3 P.M. EST, with its debut taking place on ESPN 2.

