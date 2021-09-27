Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence On Her Disappearance, COVID Status “I Died”

Over the last couple of days, speculation has run rampant over the whereabouts of singer Kelly Price. Price was reported missing after a tough battle with COVID-19. After Price’s lawyer denied reports that she was missing, her oldest sister Shanrae called into the Larry Reid Live Show to dispute those claims. All weekend long, friends and fans of the singer were confused about her safety and wanted answers.
Price finally appeared, granting an interview exclusively to TMZ to deny the rumors that she is missing. Price explains that she was never in fact missing, but privately battling COVID and at one point she was “medically dead.”
In the interview, Price said “At some point, they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was.” When asked to clarify what she meant by “they lost me,” Price said, “I died.”
Price spoke about her continuing battle with COVID, saying that she has suffered internal damage and has “a lot of rehabbing to do” before she is concert-ready again. Price also broke down the relationship with her sister saying “I haven’t been in the same room as her since my mother’s funeral. Prior to that, we hadn’t seen each other all pandemic long. That’s not new for us. We’ve been strained for a very long time.”
According to Price’s lawyer, Kelly is still on the Georgia missing persons list but they are working on interviewing with authorities so she can be removed. While this situation seems to be fluid, we are hoping Price is safe and on the road to recovery after COVID-19.
SOURCE | TMZ
RELATED: Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother
RELATED: Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Chris Rock Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For To COVID-19 (Updated September 2021)
Chris Rock Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For To COVID-19 (Updated September 2021)
1. Chris Rock
1 of 94
Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021
2. Wendy Williams
2 of 94
Wendy Williams test positive for Covid-19 and the start of her show's new season is delayed until October! pic.twitter.com/j8AdLreLx1— Isiah Carey (@isiahcareyFOX26) September 15, 2021
3. Nicki MinajSource:@PhotosByBeanz 3 of 94
4. DrakeSource:Getty 4 of 94
5. Cedric Ceballos
5 of 94
6. Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, JacquelineSource:Getty 6 of 94
7. Rapper Jim Jones
7 of 94
8. Kelly Price
8 of 94
9. DJ Khaled
9 of 94
10. Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Host ‘The Masked Singer’Source:Getty 10 of 94
11. Michael StrahanSource:Getty 11 of 94
12. Dave ChappelleSource:Netlfix 12 of 94
13. Karl-Anthony TownsSource:Getty 13 of 94
14. Award Winning Journalist and Talk Show Host Larry King
14 of 94
Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 https://t.co/wT9jnqaJNi pic.twitter.com/uut191R1fg— Page Six (@PageSix) January 2, 2021
15. Shemar Moore provides COVID-19 health update
15 of 94
16. Shemar Moore talks about COVID diagnosis and symptoms
16 of 94
17. Britney Spears longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, tests positive for coronavirus
17 of 94
18. ‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized with COVID-19
18 of 94
Real Housewives of Dallas Star D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized Following COVID-19 Diagnosis https://t.co/C3PcC56IE6— People (@people) December 28, 2020
19. Sharon Osbourne
19 of 94
I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020
20. Queen Sugar Actress carol SuttonSource:WENN 20 of 94
21. Ashanti
21 of 94
22. Tommy 'Tiny' Lister JrSource:Getty 22 of 94
23. Ellen DeGeneresSource:WENN 23 of 94
24. Gospel Singer Fred Hammond reveals he has coronavirus.
24 of 94
25. New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton
25 of 94
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
26. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump26 of 94
27. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
27 of 94
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
28. Natalie Nunn28 of 94
29. Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus29 of 94
30. Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’Source:Getty 30 of 94
31. The Rock, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19
31 of 94
32. Kevin Hart32 of 94
33. Usain Bolt33 of 94
34. Peter Thomas
34 of 94
35. Madonna35 of 94
36. Kanye West36 of 94
37. Marcus Smart
37 of 94
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
38. Herman Cain38 of 94
39. Shereé Whitfield
39 of 94
40. ABC's The Bachelor, Colton Underwood40 of 94
41. Troy Sneed41 of 94
42. Mel Gibson42 of 94
43. Russell Westbrook
43 of 94
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
44. Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer44 of 94
45. Jason Collins45 of 94
46. "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos46 of 94
47. Bryan Cranston
47 of 94
48. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador
48 of 94
49. Spencer Dinwiddie49 of 94
50. New York Knicks Owner, James Dolan50 of 94
51. Actress Anna Camp
51 of 94
52. Keisha Lance Bottoms
52 of 94
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
53. D.L. Hughley
53 of 94
54. Ezekiel Elliott
54 of 94
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
55. Patrick Ewing
55 of 94
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
56. Fat Trel56 of 94
57. Von Miller57 of 94
58. Babyface58 of 94
59. Bebe Winans
59 of 94
60. Marvin Winans60 of 94
61. Jackson Browne61 of 94
62. Ali Wentworth62 of 94
63. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
63 of 94
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
64. John Prine
64 of 94
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
65. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
65 of 94
66. Prince Albert II of Monaco66 of 94
67. Singer Charlotte Lawrence67 of 94
68. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey68 of 94
69. P!NK and son Jameson
69 of 94
70. Doris Burke70 of 94
71. Rapper YNW Melly71 of 94
72. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr.
72 of 94
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
73. Brooke Baldwin
73 of 94
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
74. Designer Jenny Polanco74 of 94
75. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz
75 of 94
76. Chris Cuomo
76 of 94
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
77. Scarface77 of 94
78. Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales78 of 94
79. Slim Thug
79 of 94
80. Manu Dibango80 of 94
81. Boris Johnson
81 of 94
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
82. Kevin Durant82 of 94
83. Idris Elba
83 of 94
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
84. Sabrina Dhowre Elba84 of 94
85. DJ Black N Mild85 of 94
86. Rudy Gobert
86 of 94
87. Tom Hanks
87 of 94
88. Rita Wilson
88 of 94
89. Donovan Mitchell89 of 94
90. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau90 of 94
91. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League91 of 94
92. Australia's former home affairs minister Peter Dutton92 of 94
93. Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta93 of 94
94. Francis Suarez94 of 94
Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence On Her Disappearance, COVID Status “I Died” was originally published on wtlcfm.com