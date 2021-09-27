Twitter Showers Kash Doll With Praise After She Bares It All During “BMF” Sex Scene

50 Cent’s got another hit on his hands.
What first started as Power grew to Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which just finished up its season premiere. Now the rapper-turned producer is taking a break from New York to chronicle the Black Mafia Family (BMF).
Born in Detroit, the show covers the real-life stories of brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who become one of the most powerful drug and money laundering organizations in American History. Like other shows that 50 is part of, he doesn’t hesitate to cast his friends in roles, like LaLa, Naturi Naughton, and Snoop Dogg. He’s doing the same in the BMF show since we know Eminem will make his debut, but everyone was most excited to see Kash Doll on the small screen.
However, many didn’t know that the Detroit native would be baring it all during her first scene in the new Starz show. That’s right– in the premiere episode, she’s engaged in a topless sex scene with the actor who plays Lil Meech. Of course, Kash Doll is always a hit when she drops thirst traps on Instagram, so Twitter was more than happy with her acting chops in BMF.
Check out some of the best reactions below:
Top of the morning to Kash Doll.— Prince Vegeta (@EsqPresh_Frince) September 27, 2021
Kash Doll in B.M.F tho wheeew— Nino_Brown (@SlippnOnYaTweet) September 27, 2021
Damn I watched BMF had no idea that was kash doll lmfao— gravely misinformed (@JahmadYe) September 27, 2021
Me Watching that kash doll scene on #BMF pic.twitter.com/of3hwXSjVd— Ebz (@ebzthebest) September 27, 2021
I ain gone lie i watched Kash doll scene on BMF like 15 times already pic.twitter.com/i9m4VehDxZ— Silky Johnson (@JmAzkaz) September 26, 2021
#BMF Kash Doll good lord. pic.twitter.com/mG13pQoiQy— Derrick Acheampong (@ChocBoythunder) September 27, 2021
Me after realizing that was Kash Doll #BMF pic.twitter.com/sRYhMtg1Ky— Lovita Alizé Jenkins-Robinson (@LLCool_Kayy) September 26, 2021
Kash Doll looking like a full course meal! 👀 #BMF pic.twitter.com/aNnPQk1x9H— D'Eric Watson (@DEricWatson) September 27, 2021
Me waking up and seeing Kash Doll’s titties on #BMF pic.twitter.com/xIEQflTvWO— Melvin Purdy (@MLVNPRDY) September 27, 2021
Kash Doll did what needed to be done in BMF pic.twitter.com/mTAs7pLLjl— Moderna Mamí (@endeeahh) September 27, 2021
Kash Doll showing ass and titties on the BMF show pic.twitter.com/JFXPAjcKD8— Ahmed/Ima lovable shitposter 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 26, 2021
Me when I scene that Kash Doll scene #BMF pic.twitter.com/wn1fk13hte— thereal6’4 (@tptptp20) September 26, 2021
When I saw Kash Doll in #BMF pic.twitter.com/MMAm9brkSt— Lemon Pepper Lou (@LVstackiN) September 26, 2021
Wait that was kash doll #BMF pic.twitter.com/ZQGIDJ5k9h— Certified Golfer Boy (@Qing_Dewey_2nd) September 26, 2021
So glad to see @kashdoll AND @lala in #BMF pic.twitter.com/dJNBYfeMaW— Shem. 🏳️🌈 (@shemjay93) September 27, 2021
Kash Doll said she had to cover her mama’s eyes as they watched that first episode of BMF!! 😩 pic.twitter.com/woVGJHmvUz— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 27, 2021
Kash Doll in this sex scene… #bmfstarz pic.twitter.com/1mr23tytwK— lover boy. (@ronthacreator) September 26, 2021
Y’all seen Kash Doll in BMF? pic.twitter.com/zTHvhDrhDI— El Señor Migo 🎈 (@HumbledLord) September 26, 2021
Twitter Showers Kash Doll With Praise After She Bares It All During “BMF” Sex Scene was originally published on cassiuslife.com