EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s premiere is just days away. Hip-Hop Wired caught up with OG cast member Charmaine Bey, and we asked her about R.Kelly’s recent conviction ahead of the show’s premiere.

R.Kelly’s day of reckoning finally arrived on Monday (Sept. 27) after the singer was found guilty on all counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. In one episode of the hit VH1 reality show, Bey linked up with fellow radio personality Kendra G. to protest against the disgraced singer in his hometown of Chicago.

During our interview, we asked the reality star/radio host how she felt about the pied piper of R&Pee being found guilty. She admitted to not being up to speed on what was going on in the trial but was “pleased” to know he was found guilty.

You know, I’ve been working all day long and have not been up to date of what’s been going on today. But I will say that you know, obviously, R. Kelly is from Chicago and it was definitely a hard topic for a lot of people from the city because not only do they love R. Kelly and they grew up on his music, but they also know the history and the, of the past of how, you know, it, it seemed like something else. You know what I mean? It seemed like he was having these parties, and everybody wanted to be involved. But then all these stories ended up coming out at the end of the day. For me, it doesn’t matter like who you are or your importance in life. No man or woman should have to go through some of the things that these victims were going through. And I am very pleased that R. Kelly has to face his demons.

It only took two days of deliberation for the jury to render its guilty verdict of the singer after hearing all of the testimony and disgusting allegations from witnesses during the trial that began August 18.

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for the rest of our interview with Charmaine and Ryan Henry. Black Ink Crew: Chicago returns on Monday, October 4, on VH1.

