Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Dreamville Festival 2022

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Dreamville Festival 2022

Source: Dreamville Festival 2022 / Radio One Digital

J. Cole and The Dreamville team announced that Dreamville Festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am DreamvilleFest.com.

Instead of Cole only bringing the largest artist-led festivals in the country and major annual events to the home. He is having it extended to two-day event next spring after selling out Year 1 with 40,000 attendees from across the globe.

This news follows the Friday kick-off to his The Off-Season tour, which is the first major US hip-hop arena tour since COVID began.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: More Than 5 Reasons Why You Can’t-Miss Dreamville

Dreamville Festiville 2019

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

81 photos Launch gallery

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Continue reading Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

  Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor  ,  Big Sean ,  Lute ,  OMEN  , MEZ ,  Ari Lennox  , EarthGang ,Rapsody   , J.I.D , Davido  , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family.   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS}

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Star Transformation: J. Cole

22 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: J. Cole

Continue reading Star Transformation: J. Cole

Star Transformation: J. Cole

See the NC native through the years.

Latest…

Dreamville Festival 2022  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close