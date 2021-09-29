93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With concert series like Made In America and Rolling Loud triumphantly returning much to the delight of concert-goers, J. Cole has announced that Dreamville is next in line to make its comeback in 2022.

In a press release the North Carolina MC revealed that the annual festival would be making its comeback on April 2, 2022 for a two-day event at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Being a native of North Carolina it makes sense that Cole would hold the festivities in his home state as he grew up in nearby Fayetteville. Having already hit the road to promote his latest album, The Off-Season, J. Cole seems to be ready to stay on his grind just a tad bit longer as April 2022 is just a stone’s throw away.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy, in a statement. “We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

Should be a helluva time.

Tickets and VIP passes for Dreamville go on sale this Friday (October 1) at the Dreamville website and yes, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to gain entry.

J. Cole Announces The Return of ‘Dreamville’ Music Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: