Diva’s Daily Dirt: LeBron James Opens Up About Being Vaxxed

LeBron James Opens Up About Being Vaxxed

LeBron James is sharing his stance on the vaccine and surprisingly so! Just months after publicly saying he had no interest in sharing his personal views on the vaccine, the All Star opened up about his stance during Lakers’ media day yesterday. James explained that although he is vaccinated, he does not feel like it’s his place to encourage others to do so.

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies. We’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. Things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being.”

James was honest about initially being skeptical about the vaccine himself, but eventually decided it was best for his family after recently doing his own research.

Rotimi and Fiancée Welcome First Child Together

Rotimi and his Fiancée Vanessa Mdee just welcomed their first child together! The POWER actor and singer announced his baby girl to the world with an Instagram photo of a baby hand and his hand together.

Welcome baby Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho into the world! We are so happy for the beautiful couple who only just recently announced that they were expecting!

Rotimi is most definitely a great friend of the Quicksilva show and he just dropped through a few weeks back to promote his new project! He even gushed about his fiance Vanessa and his inspiration behind the album.

If you missed the last time Ro was on the show, now is a great time to catch up!

