Jay-Z & His Legal Team Seek “Compassionate Release” For Fan Serving 20 Years In Prison On Weed Charge

With his new cannabis company Monogram, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z has saw a new side to the business of marijuana that goes far beyond spitting verses about smoking weed in large quantities.

With that said, it makes perfect sense that Hov would advocate for the release of one his fans that reached out for help in his case where he’s currently serving 20 years behind bars for what he says is “a substance that has become the ultimate green rush.”

According to Page Six, 55-year-old Valon Vailes was found guilty by a jury in December 2007 for possession and the intent to distribute more than one ton of marijuana in a time span of 2003 to 2007. Jay-Z’s famous lawyer, attorney Alex Spiro, issued a second motion that asked a North Carolina judge to reconsider their request for “compassionate release” on Vailes behalf. Their first request was dismissed as a result of the inmate’s COVID-19 vaccination record.

More details in this case via Page Six below:

“Vailes’ case first came to the attention of Spiro and other members of Jay-Z’s legal team after the inmate penned an emotional letter to the ‘Empire State of Mind’ rapper, who is the proud owner of the Cannabis company Monogram.

Page Six obtained an exclusive copy of the note to Jay-Z, which Vailes wrote from New York’s Otisville Correctional Facility back in February.

‘This correspondence is a plea to ask for your help with the intent to campaign for my clemency,’ the letter read. ’13 and a half years is a long time to be still incarcerated over a substance that has become the ultimate green rush.’

The letter also revealed that Vailes simply wants to get home to be closer with his family after losing his grandmother in 2009, both his mom and nephew in 2020 plus his best friend this year due to COVID.

Spiro and the Monogram team enlisted by Jay-Z made it clear in their first motion back in August that Vailes is needed in his family given the many losses they’ve experienced, mainly for his mentally ill brother who is in dire need of a caretaker that could very well be Valon himself. “It is unjust to allow Mr. Vailes to remain in prison when, if sentenced under the current law, and with his good behavior credits, he would have already been released,” Spiro said earlier today in a new filing with U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney.

Given the circumstances and the recent push towards legalization of marijuana here in America, do you think Valon Vailes should be released to care for his family or continue to serve time for the mass amount of weed he was convicted for? Let us know your thoughts as always.

Jay-Z & His Legal Team Seek “Compassionate Release” For Fan Serving 20 Years In Prison On Weed Charge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com