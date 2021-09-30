The Next Episode: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The West Coast is about to get a little G-Funk for Super Bowl LVI.

On Thursday (September 30), Pepsi officially confirmed the halftime acts for Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige would all participate in the extravaganza from SoFi Stadium.

The move is the latest act from Roc Nation’s stewardship of the big game’s ultimate halftime show, following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 and The Weeknd at Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

“I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show,” Dre’s official Twitter account shared following the announcement. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

Between the five acts, they have 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums (the majority of those No. 1 albums belong to Slim Shady). As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, we’ll see what the setlist turns up or what it could mean for potential new albums for Kendrick, Dre and even Eminem.

