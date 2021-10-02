Halle Bailey Transforms Into A Real-Life Princess At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Special

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey keeps proving to us all why she was the perfect choice for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Last night (October 1), the younger half of the r&b duo Chloe x Halle had a special performance at Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Special. There, the 21-year-old performed a stirring rendition of the Lion King classic song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” and thrilled audiences everywhere with her gorgeous voice and stunning looks. During the performance, she looked like a real-life princess, donning an elegant, black, sequined, and sheer Elie Saab SS21 Couture ball gown, minimal but sparkly jewelry, and her hair in a crown braid as styled by @nikkixcortez.

She was introduced by the legendary Whoopi Goldberg and belted out the classic notes in front of a live orchestra, fireworks, and Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Check out the chilling performance below.

Following the performance, she channeled her inner princess and posed in front of Disney’s Magic Kingdom while taking a few shots for the ‘Gram. “had the best time singing tonight ,” she captioned the photo set, which included three flicks in front of the legendary castle.

“OMG IM FINNA CRY,” actress Storm Reid commented on her post while fellow Grown-ish star, Yara Shahid simply said, “Princess !!!!”

But Instagram wasn’t the only place that fans were moved by Halle’s beautiful performance as the singer and actress was trending all last night with social media users in awe of her stellar performance.

“Halle ATE that and left NO crumbs!! I absolutely love her!” one fan tweeted.

While another noted how stunning she looks, and has been looking lately, commenting “Halle Bailey still hasn’t missed.”

Of course, Halle’s big sis and groupmate Chloe Bailey was also on social media tweeting her words of support, writing, “i love you so so so so much @HalleBailey omg.”

We just love their bond!

Now, we can’t WAIT to see Halle play Ariel in The Little Mermaid, which hits theaters in May 2023!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

