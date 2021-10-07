93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin took to Instagram to let his wife, Tammy Franklin, and the world know that she is and will always be his number one priority. In a sweet post, he penned a lengthy caption explaining that he hasn’t been home as much as he was during COVID but that doesn’t mean he is choosing his career over his wife.

“Lately I been gone a little more now the world is open… I’ve always lived with the guilt of leaving you and the kids, making every trip often feel duplicitous as I leave my first ministry to do ministry,” he wrote. “I cannot lose you… I will always choose empty hands over an empty home. No trophy feels the same as my hand embracing the lower arch of your waist as I pull you close to hear what secrets heaven has given you to download into my soul.”

Kirk Franklin Pens A Heartfelt Message To His Wife Reminding Her Of His Love was originally published on getuperica.com