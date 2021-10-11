Sixers Making Progress in talks with Ben Simmons Return to Philly

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As reported by ESPN, much talk has surrounded the return of All-Star Ben Simmons to the Philadelphia 76ers, as soon as this week.

Sixers management and Doc Rivers progressed in talks over the weekend with Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, on a plan for Simmons to report to the 76ers team.

Simmons has not yet spoken to team officials since late August after his decision to leave the Sixers with hopes of being traded to Los Angeles.

Ben has four years and $147 million left on his max contract, including $33 million for 2021-22.Simmons wanted to be immediately traded after Philadelphia’s big Game 7 loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks where he infamously passed out of a wide-open dunk with less than four minutes to go that would’ve tied the score. The Sixers wound up never tying the score again. After that game, both coach Doc Rivers and Embiid weren’t hesitant to speak on how they felt about the entire lost. Rivers said “I don’t know,” when asked whether or not Ben Simmons could be a championship point guard, and Embiid for saying the messed up the dunk which could have been the turning point of the game. RELATED: Philly Twitter Starts Biddin’ on the Sixers, Burning Ben Simmons Jerseys RELATED: Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]

