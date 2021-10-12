Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Has Epic Caribbean Birthday Bash

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B Has Epic Caribbean Birthday Bash

Wanna party with Cardi? We can’t blame you! The platinum selling rapper had a huge star-studded birthday party Monday night at L.A River Studios! All of our favorite celebs were there like Megan Thee Stallion, Normandi, Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen, Trey Songz and the Migos of course.

From the looks of things via social media, they went all out with a Carribean dancehall theme! Even Spice performed at the party:

Cardi even received a HOUSE as a birthday present! That’s right. Offset surprised Cardi with a video of her new mansion in the Dominican Republic.

She publicly thanked him on her IG and even shared her favorite part about the gift–was that her hubby and her father worked on it together. Everybody say, awwww. It must be nice to receive a whole vacation home for your birthday. Meanwhile, regular folk are just trying to get someone to go half on a baecation. Check out Cardi’s crib:

Usher Welcome’s Baby Boy Sire

Usher and his girlfriend just shared with the world that their second child together, Sire Castrello Raymond, was welcomed into the world on September 29, 2021 at 6:42p.

The ‘Yeah’ singer shared an adorable black and white photo of their baby boy with the caption:

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” he wrote. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra “

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

