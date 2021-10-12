Black Farmers Ask Court To Join Lawsuit Challenging Historic Aid Program Meant To Address Longstanding Discrimination

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Black farmers are striking back at efforts to undo historic redress by the Department of Agriculture for ongoing discrimination in funding and loan forgiveness. With the support of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the group is seeking to join the ongoing Miller v. Vilsack lawsuit in process in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Public Counsel and Winston & Strawn LLP, as pro-bono counsel for The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund, also join in representing the groups. A membership network of Black farmers, landowners and cooperatives, the Federation laid out the historical discrimination in a motion to intervene as a defendant.

By joining the lawsuit, the group will be a defendant alongside USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

In the motion, the group asserts as one ground justifying its intervention that Vilsack does not represent the interests of Black farmers. According to the filing, the federal government maintains an interest in defending the case, the specific impact on Black farmers demands they have a seat at the table.

“The debt relief program under Section 1005 of ARPA is a substantial step toward mitigating the detrimental effects of historical and present-day disparities in USDA lending,” explained Kobi Kennedy Brinson, partner at Winston & Strawn LLP, in a statement. “Through this motion to intervene, The Federation seeks to ensure the Court considers those long-term repercussions on American farmers of color who will ultimately suffer if the plaintiffs’ campaign to thwart the debt relief program succeeds.”

The group filed a motion to intervene, not waiting for the Biden administration to defend the case or find another remedy. According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the group sees Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan as a viable step toward addressing “decades of well-documented discrimination at the hands of the USDA.”

“The Federation was encouraged by the Department and Congress’s attempt to address the disproportionate impact of the debt burden that farmers of color face because of historic and ongoing race-based discrimination in agricultural credit,” said Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund, in the statement. “Black farmers have always honored their commitments to their communities and our nation; our hope is that the Department will be allowed to honor its commitment to our farmers and other farmers of color.”

The Acres of Ancestry Initiative recently posted on Instagram that the USDA’s Office of Inspector General found significant issues with the agency’s handling of civil rights complaints. Notably, the inspector general’s review found the agency failed to process complaints in a timely fashion, taking an average of 799 days to process civil rights program complaints. The standard is supposed to be 180 days.

Backed by America First Legal, a post-Trump operation founded by Stephen Miller, the Texas case is one of several suits filed to derail efforts to provide past due compensation to Black farmers.

More: Conservatives Launch Lawsuits Attacking Historic Government Aid For Black Farmers

Mark Rosenbaum, Opportunity Under Law Director at Public Counsel, described the aid program as a “lifeline that is the difference between existence and extinction of the Black farmer.” The number of Black farmers has dwindled significantly in the past several decades due to the administration of federal policies and programs.

“We bring this action so that the narratives of the discrimination still confronted by those few remaining Black farmers will not be silenced and that some measure of recompense for the racism experienced not be denied to individuals who seek only equal opportunity to work their land, to provide for their families and serve all of us,” explained Rosenbaum.

Like Black people generally, Black farmers have disproportionately felt the economic burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, further compounding the ability for recovery.

“If this critical assistance is not provided soon, Black farmers and other farmers of color who have struggled to overcome decades of discrimination and the economic impacts of the global pandemic will face the threat of losing their land and their livelihoods,” said Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, in a statement.

See Also:

Federal Judge Pauses Historic Funding For Black Farmers Because White Farmers Think It’s Racist

Black Farmers May Finally Get Relief With Two New Legislative Proposals

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history.

Black Farmers Ask Court To Join Lawsuit Challenging Historic Aid Program Meant To Address Longstanding Discrimination was originally published on newsone.com