Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

The fashion and the plot on Our Kind of People continue to keep us on the edge of our seat and this week’s episode did not disappoint. Although the characters kept it a little more casual this time, there still were some style moments that peaked our interests. Pictured above is Yaya DaCosta’s character (Angela Vaughn) sporting a business casual get-up. The costume designer of the show, Jimmy Hawkins, kept it professional for this look but added a bit of jazz with Angela’s embroidered “Love You” skirt. We absolutely love how Angela keeps making statements with her ensembles, and this skirt speaks directly to Angela’s journey. If you zero in on the plaid skirt, you can see the lines in the print that match her top perfectly. Her short blazer set the look off, and the accessories were kept to a minimum which allowed the skirt to take center stage.

Crop tops took a center stage for the young crew on this week’s episode of Our Kind of People. Angela’s daughter, Nikki Vaughn (played by Alana Bright, pictured on the left), is showing a bit of her free spirit through this tie-dye crop top and pink high-waist jeans. The colors match her vibrant personality and her desire to remain an individual.

Here is Nikki pictured again at a function in a hunter green, satin dress that she accentuated with an braided up-do that featured a hanging, exaggerated braid. Her style is definitely age-appropriate, and we love how she takes leaps but keeps it classy at the same time.

Auntie Patricia (played by Debbi Morgan) always keeps it cute and sassy. Her off-the-shoulder, ruffle ensemble and black choker were on point. Her faux locs added the right amount of swag to her look.

Leah Franklin Dupont (played by Nadine Ellis) donned a printed dress for this episode’s festivities. The fit and flare dress paired with a simple string of pearls, pearl bracelets, and a pearl earrings spoke to the benevolent image that she wishes to portray.

Angela never disappoints when it comes to dressing up. This week she looked stunning in a patterned, halter dress that draped at the waist and featured a high thigh-split. She wore a gold bracelet and a half up and half down natural hairstyle to add to the look.

We can’t wait to see how the characters fashionably turn up on next week’s episode. Let us know which character’s style you are digging the most!

