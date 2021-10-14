Jump-In Car Thefts Are On The Rise! Beware DMV!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Car thefts have increased by more than 70% in the DMV compared to previous years. The video below shared by Prince George’s County Police shows how quickly these crimes can happen.

In the video, thieves are shown stealing a car left running at a gas station in Temple Hills while the owner is standing just a few feet away. Prince George’s County Police warn that “These jump-in thefts are on the rise. So far this year, we’ve received reports of 561 jump-ins – last year at this time the number was 347.” The warning continues with a reminder to not leave your car alone, unlocked, and running no matter where you are, “Criminals are looking for these vehicles to steal.”

