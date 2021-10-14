Beyoncé Breaks The Internet… Again!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

She’s done it again. Beyoncé broke the Internet last night and we’re still picking our jaws up off the floor and swooning with how incredible she looked!

On Wednesday, the Black is King creator took to Instagram to show off her latest look, which had us ready to skip Halloween and head straight to the holidays! She wore an emerald green and black satin plunging gown courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier’s FW20 Couture collection. The skirt featured a huge, thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with a sparkling diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings. She rocked her golden locs long with loose curls and parted down the middle and wore a bright red lip to make the entire look pop.

She shared a few pics of her gorgeous look to Instagram, seemingly from The Harder They Fall premiere, a project her hubby Jay Z has been working on.

Check out Bey hitting all the right angles below.

Here’s another angle of Beyoncé’s beautiful look. This time, she shows off the skirt’s pockets which increased our love for the ensemble even more.

And here she is showing off her gold, strappy shows on the hotel’s staircase. Werk!

“ ,” Marjorie Harvey and fellow fashionista commented while model Winnie Harlow said, “Queen. Of. Everything. .” It’s true, she looks THAT good.

Don’t miss… The superstar has been spending a lot of time in London with her hubby, Jay Z, while he promoted his new project and now it looks like the superstar couple has finally made their way back Stateside to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the project last night. But of course, no night out is complete without Bey flicking it up for the ‘Gram and shutting down the Internet. Basically, the Carters are still running things and we’re not mad at all! Beyonce, Regina King & Sabrina Elba Stun At ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere Beyoncé Celebrates Turning 40: ‘I’m So Grateful To be Grown, Grown’

