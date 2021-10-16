93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After all the talk and teasing, the second trailer to Matt Reeves The Batman is finally here and yeah, it looks pretty damn good.

Yes, we know that Twilight star Robert Pattinson was a particularly interesting choice to don the cape and cow, but he continues to make believers of us as it’s looking like he may actually pull it off. In the trailer released today during DC’s Fandome, we find the Dark Knight taking the fight to a gang of clown faced criminals (a Joker appearance hasn’t been confirmed for this film), while hot on the tail of a seemingly scar faced Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Looking more like it features a Batman: Year One story arc, the Caped Crusader seems to be introducing himself to anyone unlucky enough to cross paths with him. All the while he’s getting woo’d by Catwoman herself, Zoe Kravitz. Though we don’t get much from The Riddler (Paul Dano), his voiceover work seems to suggest he’ll be playing an intricate part in the film’s plot. We can’t wait to see what kind of riddles he’ll be leaving behind for Batman to solve.

Check out the trailer to The Batman below and let us know if it’s looking like the bomb or a dud.

Peep The New Trailer To ‘The Batman’, Zoe Kravitz Enters The Chat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

