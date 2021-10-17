Good News
HomeGood News

Common Helps Create Music Recording Studio At Illinois Correctional Center

“The gentlemen who are incarcerated deserve access to better things in life so that’s why I fight for my city,” he said.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
LA Premiere Of Cirque Du Soleil's "Volta"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Rapper Common has tapped into the power of music to capture his perspectives on life, and now he’s empowering those who are incarcerated to do the same. According to CBS Chicago, the music artist—whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn—helped create a recording studio for inmates at Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois.

The studio is part of a new program launched at the correctional facility to inspire those behind bars to use music as a creative outlet. The project was derived from attorney Ari Williams’ vision to cultivate a music-centered artistic space within the prison. Through the program—which is being led by Lynn’s nonprofit organization Imagine Justice—inmates will have the opportunity to explore the different facets of music as part of a 12-week course inside of a studio that includes instruments, mixing boards and other equipment.

“I know music brings us all together. I want them to be OK. I want them to do something they love to do,” Williams said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “And I know many of them are rappers. They love to rap, and they love to sing.” Lynn added those who are incarcerated are underserved and “deserve access to better things.” Programs like the one created by Williams and Lynn are needed. The Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council reported 43 percent of people released from prisons within the state would most likely recidivate within three years.

This isn’t the only impactful project that Lynn has been at the forefront of. Last year, he launched a video series that was centered on the importance of wellness. The project, dubbed Com&Well, was created to empower people within Black and Brown communities to focus on self-care practices during unprecedented times. “I believe deeply that the more at peace you are with yourself, the more love and compassion you are able to put out into the world,” he said.

SEE ALSO:

Rapper Common Launches Series Centered On Wellness

Rapper Common To Invest In Transformation Of Underdeveloped South Side Chicago Property

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020

Here's 10 Of The 2020 Olympics' Blackest Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Here's 10 Of The 2020 Olympics' Blackest Moments

Continue reading Here’s 10 Of The 2020 Olympics’ Blackest Moments

Here's 10 Of The 2020 Olympics' Blackest Moments

Olympic medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos shocked the world when they threw up a Black Power fist while being awarded at the podium during the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. The photograph of the Black track and field stars was taken right after their impressive win in the competition's 200-meter race. Smith struck gold and Carlos took home bronze, but the historic moment wasn't just about their stellar performance or a fancy photo op. The two sprinters used their opportunity on the world's biggest athletic stage to address civil rights in the Black community and human rights at large. Oct 16 marks the 58th anniversary of the duo's courageous move- and it was well thought out too. In addition to their fists, Smith and Carlos also used their clothing to make a statement-- both wearing no socks or shoes to represent “black poverty in a racist America,” according to theGrio. Carlos sported red beads around his left wrist as he raised his fist tall and proud. The beads were used to symbolize slaves who were lynched and died during the Middle Passage. Together the pair sent messages of unity and power. “I looked at my feet in my high socks and thought about all the Black poverty I’d seen from Harlem to East Texas. I fingered my beads and thought about the pictures I’d seen of the ‘strange fruit’ swinging from the poplar trees of the South,” Carlos later shared in his book The John Carlos Story about the experience. For Smith, the fist served as a symbol for marginalized people who have experienced plight globally.  “It was a cry for freedom...We had to be seen because we couldn’t be heard" he told Smithsonian Magazine in 2008. Some viewers and audience members were appalled by the athlete's political stunt, but it's important to remember what was happening during that year around the world. Months before the Olympics, the iconic Dr. Martin Luther King had been shot and killed during the height of the Civil Rights movement. The United States was at war with Vietnam and protesters had recently clashed with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Smith and Carlos were later suspended by the Olympic Committee for their “willful disregard of Olympic principles," a statement from the committee read, but the players' bold statement could be felt by African Americans and marginalized people all across the world. “If I win I am an American, not a black American. But if I did something bad then they would say ‘a Negro’. We are black and we are proud of being black,” Smith said at a press conference after the event.  “Black America will understand what we did tonight.” Since Carlos and Smith, a few other Black athletes have made history at the Olympics in a number of historic ways. In honor of the duo, let's take a look at 10 times where the 2020 Olympics was Black, bold, and bigger than ever.

Common Helps Create Music Recording Studio At Illinois Correctional Center  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close