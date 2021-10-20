Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery

Looks like this divorce just keeps hitting new lows! According to reports, Dr. Dre laid his grandmother to rest earlier this week at a L.A cemetery. Reportedly his ex-wife Nicole Young attempted to have legal documents served to the legendary music mogul at the actual burial site while he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. Other sources claim the papers were served in the cemetery parking lot as he was gathering himself to leave. Either way, Dr. Dre allegedly left the paperwork right there in the parking lot.

The papers contain information regarding the payment of Nicole Young’s legal fees. As you may know, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay Nicole $1.5 million but, according to the dropped documents, he’s only paid $325K of it. Whew, chile! This is a different level of petty!

Is Facebook Changing Its Name?

Looks like Facebook is trying to dodge the negativity! According to recent reports, in an effort to disassociate itself from recent scandals, Facebook is intending to change its company name as soon as next week! What changes can you expect on your profile? Well, none really–for now. According to The Verge, Facebook’s app and website will remain untouched, but the parent company will rebrand in the same way as Alphabet, the holding company behind Google. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, is looking to be known for building the ‘metaverse.’

