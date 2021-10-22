Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’
Wale dropped ‘Folarin II’ today executive produced by Rick Ross who’s also featured on the project with J.Cole, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Lil Chris of T.O.B, Shawn from Boys II Men and so many others!
After a decade in the game Wale is one of the most consistent artists in the game!
On this sequel to his 2012 mixtape, Folorin, the D.C rapper embraces his journey giving himself his flowers and reminding us exactly why we rock with him so much!
NBA Young Boy Released On Bond
According to reports the 22-year-old rapper will be placed on house arrest in Utah with military guards, according to DJ Akademiks.
The ‘Make No Sense’ rapper has been locked up awaiting trial over gun charges for several months. The musician’s lawyer proposed a plan earlier this week that would allow him to be released on bond so he could enjoy his brand-new home in Utah. Prosecutors however tried to argue that the rapper was a danger to the community. However it looks as though the judge was swayed by Youngboy’s bond proposal instead.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Allegedly Served Documents At L.A Cemetery
- Kendra Jae Talks New Music + She Shares Her Experience Working With Beyoncé + Drake
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Officially Changes His Name To ‘Ye’