Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’

Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’

Wale dropped ‘Folarin II’ today executive produced by Rick Ross who’s also featured on the project with J.Cole, Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Lil Chris of T.O.B, Shawn from Boys II Men and so many others!

After a decade in the game Wale is one of the most consistent artists in the game!

On this sequel to his 2012 mixtape, Folorin, the D.C rapper embraces his journey giving himself his flowers and reminding us exactly why we rock with him so much!

NBA Young Boy Released On Bond

According to reports the 22-year-old rapper will be placed on house arrest in Utah with military guards, according to DJ Akademiks.

The ‘Make No Sense’ rapper has been locked up awaiting trial over gun charges for several months. The musician’s lawyer proposed a plan earlier this week that would allow him to be released on bond so he could enjoy his brand-new home in Utah. Prosecutors however tried to argue that the rapper was a danger to the community. However it looks as though the judge was swayed by Youngboy’s bond proposal instead.

