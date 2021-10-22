Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Spooky Nail Set Just In Time For Halloween

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is just around the corner and if there’s anybody that’s feeling festive this season it’s definitely Megan Thee Stallion! The rapper took to social media on Friday (October 22) to show off her spooky, Halloween nails just in time for the chilling holiday and we’re quite obsessed with the latest design.

The details of her nail set were unbelievable as each nail showed an intricate design of the popular Scream mask from the classic Scream horror movies. She shared pics of her nail set along with the mask, including a meme from the actual movie and a flick wearing the spooky mask herself. “Spooky $et,” she captioned the photo set that she uploaded to her Twitter profile.

Check out the design below.

In typical Twitter fashion, fans complimented Meg’s nails in the best way possible: with endless memes and jokes!

This fan used a popular meme to insinuate that Meg’s nail tech was exhausted from effortlessly slaying her hands.

And this one fan used a funny gif to joke about her nail tech racking up all the coins after consistently killing Meg’s nail design.

Other fans showed off their own spooky sets, like this Twitter user, who compared her black nails to Meg’s Scream nails.

Show us your spooky nail sets!

