Big Purr! MUA Mimi Choi Shows Us How To Recreate The Cowardly Lion For Halloween

Halloween is almost upon us and there are a plethora of ways to join in on the festivities. From donning an unforgettable costume to rocking a spooky season inspired manicure, the possibilities are endless. Sometimes the best Halloween look is one that allows your makeup to do all the talking. This is where Nyx Cosmetics comes into play.

No brand sets the tone for Halloween makeup like Nyx Cosmetics. In honor of the holiday, Nyx Cosmetics has created a “Twisted World Of Oz” campaign, inspired by the book, The Wizard of Oz. As many of you already know, the characters in the fantasy novel include The Tin Man, Scarecrow, The Wicked Witch of the West, and more that all sport eclectic looks. Thanks to the brand’s cult-favorite essentials and SFX makeup artist Mimi Choi, you can bring one of the most memorable characters from the book to life.

For folks feeling a feline vibe for Halloween, look no further than The Cowardly Lion. At first glance, you may think that this look is impossible to recreate. But, with the right products and an easy-to-follow guide courtesy of Mimi, you’ll master the makeup look and win Halloween. If you’re ready to flex your makeup application skills to transform into The Cowardly Lion, follow the steps below.

Step #1: Kick things off by layering your face with NYX Cosmetics Pore Filler Mini Primer ($6, Nyxcosmetics.com).

Step #2: Once your primer is in place, it’s time for foundation. Using a foundation brush, apply the NYX Cosmetics Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation ($15, Nyxcosmetics.com) until you reach your desired coverage. (Tip: Reach for a flat tip foundation brush to help you achieve an airbrush-like finish.)

Step #3: Grab the Nyx Cosmetics Slim Eye Pencil in White ($4.50, Nyxcosmetics.com) and trace a circle-shape outline around one of your eyes from the brow bone and around the under-eye area.

Step #4: Using the same eye pencil, draw a rectangle-shape outline that extends from one of your nostrils to one side of your bottom lip. Then follow up with the Nyx Cosmetics Epic Wear Liner Sticks in Pitch Black ($8, Nyxcosmetics.com) and line the sides of your muzzle and middle lip line. You should now see half of your nostril and lip area outlined with the other side bare.

Step #5: Outline a small oval-shape over one of your nostrils using the same liner stick.

Step #6: Next, pick up the Nyx Cosmetics Jumbo Eye Pencil in Iced Latte ($4.50, Nyxcosmetics.com)and draw a line starting from the center of your hairline to the middle of your eyebrows. Follow up by tracing a line at a slanted angle along the bridge of your nose down to your lips and the center of your chin. Then, trace a line around the perimeter of your face that extends from the chin, up to your ear, and continues along your hairline until you reach the middle. One side of your face should have an outlined appearance.

Step #7: Use the Nyx Cosmetics Jumbo Eye Pencil in White ($4.50, Nyxcosmetics.com)and carefully shade in the muzzle area, including the lips. Use a smudge brush to gently diffuse the black pencil on the lips. Don’t shade in product over the lines.

Step #8: Grab the Nyx Cosmetics SPX Face and Body Palette in Primary($15, Nyxcosmetics.com) and a flat shader brush to apply the white shade on the muzzle and around the eye area to build more color. With another flat shader brush, carefully apply the reddish shade to the small nose area.

Step #9: Using the Liner Stick in Pitch Black, carefully draw a winged eyeliner, making sure to extend out to the tail of your eyebrows. Follow up with lining your bottom lash line and the under-eye area. Be sure to extend the line to connect with the upper lash line for an even look.

Step #10: Grab the Nyx Cosmetics Ultimate Utopia Shadow Palette ($35, Nyxcosmetics.com) and an eyeshadow stamp brush to apply the forest green shade on the inner-half of your lid. Once complete, use the Jumbo Eye Pencil in White to carefully place five dots at a diagonal angle above your lid and along the tail of your winged eyeliner.

Step #11: Carefully draw small black streaks of fur with the Epic Wear Liner Stick in Black sporadically around the under-eye area.

Step #12: Grab the eyeshadow palette and a mini contour brush to apply the tawny brown shade along the half-face outline — from the middle of your hairline to the middle of your chin. Blend for an even look. Next, use a caramel brown shade and the same brush to add a bit of depth along the hollow area of your cheek and your hairline to create a bronzed effect. Blend, blend, blend!

Step #13: Use the Epic Wear Liner Stick in Black to draw small scattered lines throughout the outline of your face and the contoured area. Draw small black dots on the muzzle. Follow up with a few faint lines using the Jumbo Eye Pencil in White along the contour.

Step #14: Now that one side of your face is complete, it’s time to focus on the other side. Keep things simple by applying a bronze eyeshadow to your lid and crease with an eyeshadow brush. Blend evenly! Use a stamp brush to add a pop of yellow to your lid. Apply a few swipes of mascara to finish your eye look.

Step #15: Using a fluffy angled brush, apply the NYX Cosmetics California Beamin Bronzer ($13, Nyxcosmetics.com) to your cheek to achieve a sun-kissed glow.

Step #16: Line your lips with the NYX Cosmetics Suede Matte Lip Liner in Brooklyn Thorne ($4, Nyxcosmetics.com). Feel free to overline your lips for a fuller look.

Step #17: Smooth on a layer of the NYX Cosmetics Suede Matte Lipstick in Rose of the Day ($8, Nyxcosmetics.com) to complement the liner. Voila! Your Cowardly Lion look is complete.

Big Purr! MUA Mimi Choi Shows Us How To Recreate The Cowardly Lion For Halloween

