Morgan State University Student Shot During Homecoming Weekend

An 18-year-old Morgan State University student is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot over homecoming weekend.

It happened Saturday night at around 7. Baltimore police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Argonne Drive, near the Montebello complex for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old student suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Baltimore Police are calling this an isolated incident.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said he checked on the injured student who was released from the hospital on Sunday and spoke with his parent.

Students are calling for campus security to step up. In the meantime, Baltimore police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

