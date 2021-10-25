Celebrity News
Diva’s Daily Dirt: First Look At Porsha Williams New Bravo Spin Off

Porsha Williams X Minx Star

Photo via Porsha Williams for MinxStar

First Look At Porsha Williams New Bravo Spin Off

 

RHOA fans can finally see what Porsha Williams has been up to with her new limited spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters, premiering Sunday Nov. 28th on BRAVO! After having to announce her departure from the RHOA franchise, fans will be happy to have their first look into Porsha’s new engagement to Simon Guobadia and the merging of these blended families.

 

In the clip, Porsha’s mother, sister, cousins, friends and even grandmother voice their concerns over her new found romance

 

“I have single handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s–t,” Porsha laughs before telling her family, “I’m his fourth wife.”

 

As long as the drama is there, so are we! ‘Porsha Family Matters’ looks like it’s going to be spicy and needs way more attention than just another RHOA storyline. Will you be watching November 28th?

 

Kim Kardashian’s New Collab With Fendi

 

Kim Kardashian West revealed Monday that her SKIMS line is joining forces with luxury brand Fendi for a special collaboration.

 

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line is gearing up to drop their SKIMS x FENDI ready-to-wear-collection November 9th. According to reports, Kim K says this opportunity came along because of her longtime friendship with Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones. Kim says Jones told her that everyone in their office loved her SKIMS garments so she ‘sent him a bunch.’ The collaboration has pretty much been in the works ever since!

 

Consumers can expect to see dresses and tops that start at $950, leggings retailing at $1,100, a $2,950 puffer jacket, swimsuits, and a leather wrap dress in eight different shades selling for $4,200. In addition to the new items, SKIMS shapewear, underwear, and hosiery will also be revamped with the Fendi printed logo.

 

The SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection will be available for purchase on Nov. 9.

 

