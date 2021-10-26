93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Malika Andrews’ name is quickly becoming a fixture in the world of sports, but who is she and why is everyone so excited about her new show “NBA Today?”

Prior to her rapid come-up, the 26-year-old journalist built her chops for covering sports news as an online writer and sideline reporter with ESPN. Andrews spent the majority of the 2018-2019 season severing as a reporter covering the scoop on the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The Oakland, California native also worked at the Chicago Tribune as a reporter shortly before she joined ESPN that year.

This past July, the burgeoning newscaster received a life-changing opportunity to become the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals. The big move came after the network replaced longtime reporter Rachel Nichols from her coveted post following a scathing interview that the New York Times had published. Nichols was given the boot after she accidentally uploaded a private phone conversation she had to ESPN servers in which she suggested that Maria Taylor had only been selected for NBA coverage because the network was “feeling pressure about [their] crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Fast forward and now Andrews will replace Nichols’ popular weekday show “The Jump” with her very own. “NBA Today” kicked off on Oct. 18 and will feature a regular ongoing panel of heavy sports analysts including former NBA players Vince Carter and Kendrick Perkins as well as current WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike and writer Zach Lowe. It’s a huge deal for a young Black NBA correspondent like Andrews as the rising star attempts to turn a new leaf with the station following Nichols’ drama.

Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews was originally published on newsone.com