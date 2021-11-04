Diva’s Daily Dirt: NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?

Is it possible for Nene Leakes to eventually return to RHOA?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta just hasn’t been the same since Leakes excited the franchise leaving many fans wondering if she would ever make a return? Leakes is one of the show’s very first peach holders and starred as a full-time cast-member from season 1-7 before taking a smaller role for season 8. She took another hiatus on season 9 before returning for seasons 10-12. Leakes hasn’t been a part of RHOA since then as her last exit was a bit controversial. The TV star accused longtime Housewives host and producer Andy Cohen of being a racist.

Nene recently made an appearance on The Real and revealed she would actually be open to returning to the show:

“I’d return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show, and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

Oop! Well maybe she and Andy can have that conversation before they begin filming season 15!? Right now, filmin is underway for season 14 starring Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Tory Lanez Responds To Initial Plea Deal Reports

We all know about singer/rapper Tory Lanez ‘ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion but it looks like we may not get the answers we are looking for in quite the manner that it was initially reported. Yesterday, reports said the Toronto singer was unable to reach a plea deal with prosecutors despite several ‘meaningful discussions.’ The initial reports also claimed Lanez would have to give a live 90 minute testimony after failing to reach a plea agreement.

Well Tory shared on twitter, in a since deleted tweet, that the initial reports were incorrect:

“I wasn’t “UNABLE” to do anything, they offered what they offered so I wouldn’t go to TRIAL and I DECLINED, It’s very simple… and no I will not be giving any live testimony…”

Tory Lanez faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury. He previously pleaded not guilty. If he is found guilty, he could get a max of 22 years in prison.

