Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Set To Produce ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ Remake

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

As one of Hollywood’s most dynamic power couples, Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance have been a prime example of what it means to make Black love work on both a personal and professional level.

Their union will come to life in work form through an upcoming “reimagining” of Vance’s 1996 hit film The Preacher’s Wife, which the couple is set to produce together with Anthony Hemingway in the director’s chair.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Shadow And Act, the remake will be released via Bassett-Vance Productions, which acquired the rights from Samuel Goldwyn and will set out to give new life to the holiday classic. The story has seen two film adaptations so far, with the original The Bishop’s Wife in 1947 starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven followed by the well-known 1996 version remade as The Preacher’s Wife with Denzel Washington, the late Whitney Houston and Vance himself as the titled preacher. In addition to producing, he’s also slated to appear in the remake as well.

More on the development of The Preacher’s Wife remake below, via S&A:

“Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year. To be re-imagining this classic and beloved holiday story is a gift. When Whitney Davis brought this idea to me, I instinctively called Courtney and we knew instantly that we’d be working together to bring this uplifting story to new audiences,” said Hemingway in a statement received by S&A. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with my friends Courtney and Angela, as well as our amazing teams at Bassett Vance Productions and Anthony Hemingway Productions.”

“Anthony will bring his distinctive, compelling cinematic style to create a fresh take on this beloved classic, while still maintaining the elements of the film that audiences have loved through the years,” stated Bassett Vance Productions’ (BVP) Head of Development, Lynnette Ramirez.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be developing this project with Anthony,” added BVP’s producing partner Dwayne Johnson-Cochran explained. “We are looking to creatively evolve the story in a new direction, as well as boost the musicality of this modern version.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Based off the quote above, it appears that it might be turned into a musical in the form of 2014’s Annie or the summer 2021 smash In the Heights. Being that the 1996 soundtrack for the film still holds the record for best-selling gospel album of all time, we hope they give the music enough justice to make Whitney proud from above.

No projected release date for The Preacher’s Wife remake yet, but we’l keep you updated as more details emerge. Enjoy this classic track by Houston that helped propel the soundtrack to multiplatinum status below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

The Bodyguard

9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston Justice In 'The Bodyguard' Remake

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston Justice In 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Continue reading 9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston Justice In ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

9 Female Singers That Could Do Whitney Houston Justice In 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Hollywood has exhibited a near obsession with giving us reboots of classic television shows and movies from the past, most of the time without anyone ever asking for it and usually against public disapproval. Joining the ranks of remakes coming soon is Lawrence Kasdan's timeless 1992 love story, The Bodyguard, which starred Kevin Costner and late music icon Whitney Houston in her debut acting role. Many people have already protested against the idea of it happening as expected, particularly for even posing the thought of another actress filling Houston's shoes and maybe even attempting to cover her version of "I Will Always Love You." Nonetheless, Tony nominee Matthew López is set to write a script for the project that's been in development since 2011 with co-star combos ranging from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B being attached over the years. While choosing a lead male actor will be the easy part for sure, finding a talented actress with both the stage presence and singing chops to make Whitney proud from above will be the key component to making this remake a success. Although Lizzo has already put herself and Chris Evans in the running, we have a few suggestions ourselves! https://www.tiktok.com/@lizzo/video/7008311419846298885?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6976603159742940678   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The character of Rachel Marron, one of our 10 favorite fictional Black musicians by the way, is described as an Academy Award-nominated actress and music superstar that we also saw had an unmatchable sense of forward-thinking style. Although the original film was panned by critics, and Whitney's acting received a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Actress, it still stands as the second highest-grossing film of 1992 with the best-selling soundtrack of all time. For that reason alone, the perfect person to star in the remake would have to be a triple threat in fashion, film and most importantly as a vocalist to truly be the new "Queen of The Night." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFcnGLFGbL8   STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!   From music vets who actually shared the stage with Whitney, to newcomers who've adapted some of her spirit into their own music careers,  take a look at 9 female musicians that we feel have the total package to pull off a remake of The Bodyguard:   READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE  

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Set To Produce ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ Remake  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close