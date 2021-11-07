Tupac Shakur’s Life, Legacy And Artistry To Be Celebrated Through New Museum

The life, legacy and artistry of hip-hop giant Tupac Shakur will be immortalized through the creation of a museum in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, the late rapper’s estate’s vision for an exhibition about the music artist will be realized next year.
The project—dubbed Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free—will capture Shakur’s coming of age story and his rise to fame in the music industry. The museum will merge his artistry and activism, delving into how he used his lyricism and platform to draw attention to social injustices plaguing the Black community. The exhibition will be harbored in a 20,000-square-foot space at The Canvas at L.A. Live and will feature rare mementos that illustrate different phases of Shakur’s journey.
Amongst the pieces are images that capture his late mother Afeni Shakur’s involvement in the Black Panther Party, illuminating how her activism sparked a passion within Tupac to be a voice for disenfranchised communities. It will also give attendees a glimpse into Shakur’s creative process through handwritten lyrics from songs that include “Dear Mama” and “California Love.”
“There are thousands of pieces of paper, handwritten pieces of paper – which is everything from his lyrics to all of the songs and poetry that you know down to a grocery list for a birthday party,” President of Kinfolk Management + Media Arron Saxe told ABC7. “The whole point of this exhibit was to not only show the kaleidoscopic nature of Tupac but also show how he is relatable. There are incredible pieces of clothing. This exhibit is also a mix of contemporary art and technology too. Many of the artifacts have never been seen before.” The museum is slated to open in Los Angeles on January 21 and will spend six months in the city before possibly traveling to other areas throughout the country.
News about the museum comes a few years after some of Shakur’s items were donated to Temple University’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.
SEE ALSO:
Tupac’s Belongings To Be Donated To Temple University
Taraji P. Henson And The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Raise Money To Provide Mental Health Resources Amid COVID-19
Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions
Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions
1.
1 of 11
More mold photos a student at @HowardU sent me this morning of her dorm in the Quad. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021
I reached out to @VP office to see if she has any comment on her alma mater’s living conditions. I also reached out to HU for a finance report but haven’t heard back pic.twitter.com/kP3i2xdICR
2.
2 of 11
NEW: Getting ready to go live at 10pm and another student walks by and asks us if we’re reporting on the mold problems at @HowardU - she then sends me these photos from a mold-covered picture frame in her dorm at the Quadrangle. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/nmbOJLuL4E— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021
3.
3 of 11
"if you really support Black Colleges, share this, support us!" #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/2l4giD3NGh— alecia st. nicholas clause 🤶🏾 (@foreverambre) October 13, 2021
4.
4 of 11
After seeing all the post from #BlackburnTakeover, I have to contextualize the issues students have had at Howard because it is truly inhumane what undergraduates go through. This thread will go the history of civil disobedience and issues with the living conditions at Howard 1/ pic.twitter.com/vxbtzOZ1Bt— 🦂 (@scorptini) October 13, 2021
5.
5 of 11
As colder temperatures hit DC, Howard students continue to insist on their demands while living in tents on Howard’s campus #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/F13NBQwBvm— Dr. Ravi K. Perry (@raviperry) October 19, 2021
6.
6 of 11
The students aren’t letting up. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6aiLVFmj0X— KING📸. (@jacob_bellevue) October 14, 2021
7.
7 of 11
no housing crisis but we have mold growing EVERYWHERE?! #blackburntakeover pic.twitter.com/jCtXy9ABBf— eve🧚🏾♀️ (@eveechanel) October 15, 2021
8.
8 of 11
For far too long the Admin at Howard has continued to ignore the cries and issues that the students have faced: mold/ mushrooms growing in their dorms, lack or support and responses from admin, no building for classes or tuition assistance. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6ROudKKDly— 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 ✋🏾 (@incognitovirgo4) October 13, 2021
9.
9 of 11
The students at @HowardU have always been changemakers and have made history as a result. I support their struggle for safe, dignified housing. It's the same struggle Black families face against gentrification all over DC. Power concedes nothing without demand. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/NOTNjv0i7v— Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) October 19, 2021
10.
10 of 11
Day 5 of the #BlackburnTakeover at #HowardUniversity. Students from the School of Social Work set up a tent and have been out here supporting our Baby Bison. As social workers in-training, we must advocate for populations who have been neglected from our place of access. pic.twitter.com/MjskqjvHbf— Zekiiyah J. (@Zekiiyah_) October 16, 2021
11.
11 of 11
More Howard Students have come to stand in solidarity with protester inside of Blackburn! #BlackburnTakeover #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/S1Aj7NWHwK— Afeni 🔥 | #SaveSilwan (@ReddIsAri) October 13, 2021
Tupac Shakur’s Life, Legacy And Artistry To Be Celebrated Through New Museum was originally published on newsone.com