Tessa Thompson Dazzles On The Cover Of InStyle’s Double Fashion Issue

Actress Tessa Thompson graced the cover of InStyle for their Double Fashion Issue, and we have got to say, she looks absolutely stunning! The Passing actress shined front and center in a Christopher John Rogers gown paired with Jennifer Fisher hoops and Gianvito Rossi sandals.
Thompson, who has starred in a number of roles onscreen including Marvel’s superheroine Valkyrie and fearless civil rights leader Diane Nash in the academy award-nominated film Selma, confessed during her interview with the magazine that although she’s a famous superstar, off-camera she lives a pretty low-key life.
Thompson’s undeniable talent and acting scope can currently be viewed in Netflix’s Passing where the California native plays a fair-skinned Black woman from the 1920s who straddles living between her life in Harlem and inconspicuously blending in with the White community on occasion. The actress said that she’s been happy to take on a variety of roles throughout her career.
