Actress Tessa Thompson graced the cover of InStyle for their Double Fashion Issue, and we have got to say, she looks absolutely stunning! The Passing actress shined front and center in a Christopher John Rogers gown paired with Jennifer Fisher hoops and Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Thompson, who has starred in a number of roles onscreen including Marvel’s superheroine Valkyrie and fearless civil rights leader Diane Nash in the academy award-nominated film Selma, confessed during her interview with the magazine that although she’s a famous superstar, off-camera she lives a pretty low-key life.

Tessa Thompson Dazzles On The Cover Of InStyle’s Double Fashion Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

