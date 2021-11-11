News
Greg McMichael Reportedly Bragged About Having Ahmaud Arbery ‘Trapped Like A Rat,’ According To Testimony

It's clear Arbery was a victim, not a suspect or an attacker, and it's clear Bryan and the McMichael's were a bunch of yokels on a power trip, not citizens watching over their community.

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

So far, the more testimony we hear in the murder trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three men accused of hunting down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, the clearer it becomes that these were not men who were simply seeking to keep their Georgia neighborhood safe; they appear to be just a trio of hillbillies playing “cops and negroes” with a Black man who was trying desperately to escape a modern-day lynching.

Fox 24 reported that on Wednesday, Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified that when speaking with the elder McMichael at police headquarters after the shooting, Greg told him Arbery “wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there.”

Nohilly also read transcripts of their conversation in court that made Greg almost appear to be bragging about his redneck Avengers squad chasing Arbery around and preventing him from leaving.

“He was trapped like a rat,” Greg said, according to the transcript. “I think he was wanting to flee and he realized that something, you know, he was not going to get away.”

“He had an opportunity to flee further, you know?” Greg continued. “We had chased him around the neighborhood a bit, but he wasn’t winded at all. I mean this guy was, he was in good shape.”

Based on this conversation—which, frankly, is giving big slave patrol vibes—it’s clear these white men really believed that white authority and Black compliance are the way of the world and that there was no way they’d ever be charged with crimes just for hunting down a negro who wouldn’t do what he was told. Of course, the fact that no one was arrested until more than two months after the shooting—along with the fact that local authorities appeared to be protecting these Klan-ish vigilantes—only served to reinforce this belief.

Then there’s the McMichaels’ defense team, who appear to be dead set on forming a narrative around their clients that completely ignores the fact that these men are not police officers.

Attorney Franklin Hogue asked Nohilly if he believed raising a gun would be an appropriate response to a fleeing suspect who refused verbal commands to stop.

“You’ll sometimes draw your weapon, won’t you?” Hogue asked, to which Nohilly replied, “I don’t just pull my gun.”

Hogue continued to fish around for the answer he was looking for and got to the point where he wasn’t even asking his questions in the form of a question anymore.

“At some point, if the person is going to attack you, you’ll go ahead and use your weapon,” he insisted, to which Nohilly replied, “It depends on how he’s attacking me.”

Hogue finally got the answer he was reaching for when he asked what if the “attacker” was trying to take his gun away.

“At that point, it might meet the threshold, yes,” Nohilly said.

Hogue, of course, was talking to a cop about what men who aren’t cops had the right to do because the defense is arguing the now-repealed citizen’s arrest law gave them the authority. But that law required reasonable suspicion of someone committing a felony before they could be detained and, according to CNN, Glynn County Police Detective Parker Marcy testified Tuesday that Greg told him he never actually saw Arbery commit a crime. There’s also the fact that, as we previously reported, Bryan, the defendant who joined the chase after the McMichaels initiated it, never invoked citizen’s arrest that day.

So yeah—it’s clear Arbery was a victim, not a suspect or an attacker, and it’s clear Bryan and the McMichael’s were a bunch of yokels on a power trip, not citizens watching over their community. Let’s just hope the overwhelmingly white jury sees it that way. 

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 18, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial for the three men accused of racially profiling Ahmaud Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets and then shooting him to death in the middle of a street in a deadly episode recorded on video last year in rural Georgia. This moment has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. More than one year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

