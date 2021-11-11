Prosecutor In Rittenhouse Trial Appears To Set Up A Mistrial

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, he took the stand and stated that he had no choice but to fatally shoot two men and seriously injure a third while claiming that he was stopping “the person who was attacking me.”

While testifying in his own defense, Rittenhouse said he was protecting private property in Kenosha and providing first aid on Aug. 25, 2020, when he was confronted by 26 year-old Anthony Huber and 36 year-old Joseph Rosenbaum.

It was an emotional testimony which included the judge pausing the prosecutions case by scolding him for inappropriate questions…prompting the defense to ask for a mistrial with prejudice. If granted. All charges would be dropped against Rittenhouse and the prosecution cannot retry the case.

Some speculate that the long-time prosecutor is deliberately trying to lose the case so that Rittenhouse can go free.

