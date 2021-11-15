Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DaniLeigh Charged With Simple Assault After Allegedly Hitting DaBaby During IG Live Fight

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DaBaby and DaniLeigh‘s Instagram Live back and forth on Sunday (November 14) has resulted in charges – for DaniLeigh.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a report from Rolling Stone, there were two incidents involving the North Carolina rapper (real name Jonathan Kirk) and the Miami-based singer born Danielle Curiel. Officers responded to a domestic assault call for service at home. DaBaby said DaniLeigh had assaulted him.

On Monday (November 15), officers referred him to the Magistrate’s Office to press charges against DaniLeigh following a separate incident on Monday morning. Officers were called back to the residence and DaBaby told them Dani had assaulted him.

“As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of SImple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14,” a statement read.

The couple welcomed their first child together in August and through subsequent social media posts, fans became privy to their relationship or lack thereof. In videos streamed on Instagram Live on Sunday, DaBaby and DaniLeigh appeared to be arguing while the “Movie” singer fed their baby daughter. The two would go on to exchange insults, with DaniLeigh claiming DaBaby had hardly been around her or their daughter since the infant was born.

In an Instagram Stories post, DaBaby said, “I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up [and] do as we speak. I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.” 

DaniLeigh responded in her own Instagram Stories post, claiming DaBaby started demanding she leave the residence after she had a Plan B package sent to his home. “All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility,” she claimed. “Obviously he prob want me out so he can f*ck on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f*cking coward!”

The two resumed arguing on Instagram Live Monday, where DaBaby proclaimed DaniLeigh to be a side chick. Dani shared numerous videos and photos of the two from 2019 through 2020 to prove she was more than a side chick. The news arrives after Dani supported DaBaby’s Back On My Baby Jesus Sh*t Again EP on Friday and the rapper announced a brand new tour in light of his controversial statements at Rolling Loud Miami earlier this summer.

RELATED: DaniLeigh’s Gender Reveal Arrives With Stunning Baby Bump Photoshoot PHOTOS]

RELATED: 50 Cent Brings Out DaBaby During Rolling Loud New York Set [Video]

Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

15 photos Launch gallery

Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

Continue reading Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up

[caption id="attachment_935837" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: DaniLeigh / Instagram[/caption] Well, that was quick. While it appeared that DaBaby and DaniLeigh were music’s latest cute couple, the Twitter streets are saying that the pair are split and the reactions are as unkind as you can imagine. The whirlwind romance looked to be strong with both artists and media figures showing each other heavily on the ‘Gram, but DaniLeigh has clearly moved on after posting the message “Officially Single” which, ironically or not, was accented with a Black heart. Of course, DaniLeigh has found herself the target of critics after teasing an ill-advised song titled “Yellow Bone” that seemingly put down women of darker hues. Further, some chatter out there suggested that the song was a jab towards the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s children, who is reportedly a dark-skinned woman. DaniLeigh was at first flippant towards the reaction fans had to her “Yellow Bone” track, saying that it wasn’t about race and that all colors have songs praising their skin tones. She has since deleted the video but returned to Instagram to make what some felt was a half-hearted apology, noting that she was just trying to express herself musically and have a little fun. To be fair, DaniLeigh was born to Dominican parents but she also showcased herself in several blonde wigs and other eurocentric looks that didn’t actually jive with those who felt she was cosplaying as a Black woman, or worse, as she said in her apology video, that she had a “whole chocolate man” in DaBaby. We’ve got the reactions to the breakup listed out below from Twitter. — Photo: Instagram

DaniLeigh Charged With Simple Assault After Allegedly Hitting DaBaby During IG Live Fight  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close