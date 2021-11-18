New Daytime Queen? Sherri Shepherd Gives ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Season High Ratings As Guest Host

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The sabbatical of Wendy Williams from daytime television has led to a handful of celebrities stepping in to guest host her hit talk show, and audiences seem to be responding positively to one stand-in specifically.

For the week ending in Nov. 7, reports are saying that episodes hosted by comedic actress and personality Sherri Shepherd have boosted the most recent ratings for The Wendy Williams Show to the highest it’s been since the season started back in mid October.

Shepherd is no stranger to the Wendy Show audience or daytime television overall. Not only has she hosted the show and been a guest multiple times in past years, she also famously sat as one of the revered hosts of The View from 2007 to 2014 for which she received a Daytime Emmy in 2009.

More on the other famous faces who’ve been sitting in for Wendy below, via The Wrap:

“Celebs like Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd have filled in for Williams on the first few weeks of the new season of her talk show, which debuted Oct. 18. Earlier this month, ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ announced that Williams would not make it back to the hosting chair in November, with a stable of guest hosts, including Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer and Bill Bellamy, set up to keep her purple seat warm until at least December.

In an update last week, Williams told fans she is ‘making progress’ amid the ongoing health complications that have kept her away from ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ this season, but her physicians aren’t ready for her to make her big comeback to TV just yet.”

While we’re sure Wendy fans are still holding out for the highly-anticipated return of their queen, could this be the introduction for Sherri to make her official return to the daytime throne? Let us know what you think after checking out the clip below of her first day on the gig:

