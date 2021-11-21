Tabitha Brown To Launch ‘Tab Time’ Children’s Series

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it’s serving inspiration through her viral videos or dishing out recipes to help folks live their best vegan lives, actress Tabitha Brown has continually used her platform as an avenue for empowerment, and her latest project will be centered on uplifting youth. According to Shadow and Act, the North Carolina native landed a deal to create a children’s series.

The YouTube show dubbed “Tab Time”— geared towards preschoolers—takes a holistic approach to teaching children valuable life lessons. Each episode explores a different theme and is designed to help youngsters develop a sense of self-confidence and self-efficacy, educating children about everything from the importance of paying it forward and bouncing back from mistakes to going green.

The show features a line-up of characters played by celebrities that include Ashley Nicole Black, Miles Brown, Zainab Johnson, Affion Crockett and others. Brown also enlists the help of Yvonne Orji, Lil Rel Howery, Cynthia Erivo and Karamo Brown to bring the powerful lessons shared on the show to life.

Brown says she envisioned creating an outlet where she could tap into the power of education to inspire youth. “Tab Time is part of my purpose,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We’re at a place right now where the world needs healing; it needs light, and children are that light. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them.” The series—which is slated to make its debut on December 1—is being created under the production companies Scale Productions and Kids at Play.

News about the YouTube series comes on the heels of the success of Brown’s New York Times best-selling book “Feeding the Soul.”

