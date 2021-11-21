93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

This Motivational Moment is from the devotional “The Power of being Thankful: Living Beyond Your Feelings” by Joyce Meyer. She reminds the reader that although our feelings can be strong and demanding, we do not have to let them rule our lives. We can learn to manage our emotions rather than allowing them to manage us. If we are willing to make right choices regardless of how we feel, God will always be faithful to give us the strength to do so.

“That’s why I take pleasure in my weaknesses, and in the insults, hardships, persecutions, and troubles that I suffer for Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” 2 Corinthians‬ ‭12:10‬ ‭NLT‬‬

Live Beyond Your Feelings – Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com

