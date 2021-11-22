Kanye West & Drake Team Up For ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After finally ending their long-running feud earlier this week by meeting up in Drake’s native Toronto, Ye and Drizzy have confirmed they will take the stage together for a benefit concert next month in an effort to “Free Larry Hoover.”

The “Remote Control” rapper made the gig official on Saturday after first teasing it in what seemed to be a hostage video next to J. Prince. While fans had their doubts that Drake would agree to the proposed concert at the time, it looks like the pair really did come to an agreement, and for a good cause.

Kanye shared a poster for the December 9th concert at Los Angeles’ Coliseum. “God’s Plan,” West wrote in his caption, a nod to the Drake song he also quotes on his latest album, Donda. While his initial reference to the song wasn’t exactly positive, it looks like this is his way of spinning the bar more positively.

Prior to ending their beef, West proposed the benefit concert with Drake to “not only bring awareness to our cause but to prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

As fans of the rapper already know, Ye previously advocated for the release of Hoover — the Gangster Disciples co-founder currently serving multiple life sentences in federal prison — when he met with former President Trump in 2018 to ask for clemency, though his efforts were unsuccessful.

Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., also appears on the Donda song “Jesus Lord,” where he details the effect his father’s incarceration has had on his family.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Monday, November 22 at 10 am PST.

