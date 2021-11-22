93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Though Lil Wayne is considered one of the greatest rappers to ever pick up the mic, the Young Money Millionaire OG has been keeping a low profile for a hot minute sans a few guest appearances here so it shocked everyone when he dropped the Trust Fund Babies mixtape with Rich The Kid.

Today Tunechi and Rich The Kid link up to drop the visuals to “Trust Fund” where the two rappers kick it at a skating park where the kids bust out some impressive moves while Wayne and Rich burn some smoke and beat up some pizza. Them munchies be hitting hard, b.

Back in Cleveland, Stalley parks his Benz behind a junkyard and glows like a star with the help of a blacklight as he kicks his rhymes in his clip to “Blacklight.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some other joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from J. Lock, Don Q, and more.

LIL WAYNE & RICH THE KID – “TRUST FUND”

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY – “BACKLIGHT”

J. LOCK – “CITY LIFE”

DON Q – “LIGHT TODAY”

SADA BABY – “BALL OF DUTY”

SAUCE WALKA – “THAT’S TOUGH”

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid “Trust Fund,” Apollo Brown & Stalley “Backlight” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: